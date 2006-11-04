Parsian gas refinery project’s Phase II will be completed soon

South Zagros is currently conducting the startup operation on the Parsian gas refinery, noted the managing director of the oil and gas company adding that the company has also completed a project to build a natural gas collection center aimed at collecting the gas from Shanul, Veravi and Homa fields.

The three fields are capable of producing up to 37.5 million cubic meters of natural gas, he told the Persian service of ISNA Saturday.

A preliminary and thorough study is being carried out on the South Gashu Project located near the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, he explained noting that upon completion, the project development would be addressed.

As the sourest natural gas in the whole Middle East region, gas deposits of the South Gashu field are estimated to stand at around 20 to 25 million cubic meters. Production capacity of the seven fields located in the region is said to hit 211 million cubic meters.

