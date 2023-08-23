  1. Politics
Raeisi departs for Johannesburg to attend BRICS summit

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi left Tehran on Wednesday for South African's Johannesburg to attend a summit of a bloc of five emerging economies, known as BRICS.

Raeisi is accompanied by a number of his cabinet members including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Amir-Abdollahian.

The president is scheduled to deliver a speech at the BRICS Plus summit which brings together leaders from 70 countries. He is also set to meet with some of the officials attending the summit.

BRICS is made up of India, Russia, China, Brazil and South Africa. Heads of states of the group held their 15th annual summit in Johannesburg earlier on Wednesday, agreeing mechanisms for considering new members and calling for the use of local currencies to facilitate trade.

Iran is among more than a dozen countries that seek membership in the bloc and has submitted a formal application to join the body. The Islamic Republic has described its objectives as in alignment with those of the BRICS countries.

