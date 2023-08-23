  1. World
Wagner chief listed among passengers on crashed plane

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – A private plane with Wagner chief Prigozhin listed as passengers onboard crashed in Russia’s Tver Region, all 10 people aboard were killed, according to Russian authorities.

At first some sources alleged that a private jet crashed. Others claimed it was a military one. Official sources were yet to comment.

According to Sputnik news agency, "A private plane en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver Region on Wednesday, Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said, adding that the incident killed all 10 people aboard."

"According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, a private Embraer Legacy plane crashed en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg in the Tver region, near the Kuzhenkino village. There were 10 people on board, including 3 crew members. According to preliminary information, everyone on board were killed," the ministry said in a statement.

Some media are reporting that Wagner chief Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin was on the flight list who have died in the incident.

Sputnik has reported that "One of those listed among the passengers is Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner Group Chief. According to the Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya), an investigation into the crash has been launched."

According to Russian news agency, the Embraer plane that crashed in the Tver region went down near the village of Kuzhenkino, the Emergencies Ministry said.
Tver Region Governor Igor Rudenya is keeping track of the civilian aircraft crash.

According to the Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya), an investigation into the crash has been launched.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said that the private plane en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver Region, killing all 10 people aboard.

"According to updated information, eight bodies were found at the crash site of the aircraft," the emergency services reported, adding that the search and rescue operation is ongoing.

