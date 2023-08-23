Wagner chief killed in Russia's plane crash

Locals In Russia’s Tver Region Report A Plane Crash, media reported on Wednesday afternoon.

At first some sources alleged that a private jet crashed. Others claimed it was a military one. Official sources were yet to comment.

According to Sputnik news agency, "A private plane en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver Region on Wednesday, Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said, adding that the incident killed all 10 people aboard."

"According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, a private Embraer Legacy plane crashed en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg in the Tver region, near the Kuzhenkino village. There were 10 people on board, including 3 crew members. According to preliminary information, everyone on board were killed," the ministry said in a statement.

Some media are reporting that Wagner chief Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin was on the flight list who have died in the incident.

Sputnik has reported that "One of those listed among the passengers is Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner Group Chief. According to the Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya), an investigation into the crash has been launched."

MNA