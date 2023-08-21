Kan'ani reacts to reports of unloading seized Iran oil by US

Answering a question about the media reports on the unloading of Iran's seized oil by the US, the senior Iranian diplomat in his weekly press conference on Monday stressed that the news has not been officially confirmed.

Warning Washington about carrying out such an act, Kan'ani emphasized that Iran will give a proper reaction and defend the rights of the nation if such a thing happens.

The government upholds the rights of the nation and would not allow the aggressors to act, he added.

No plans set for direct talks between Iran, US

The indirect talks between Iran and the US are only in the framework of the prisoner swap and the release of Iran's blocked assets, as well as the talks on lifting the anti-Iran sanctions, Kan'ani said elsewhere in his remarks, adding that there are no plans for a direct talk between the two countries on the sidelines of the UNGA meeting or anywhere else.

Touching upon the issue of Iran's frozen funds in Iraq and South Korea, the senior Iranian diplomat cited that the Islamic Republic of Iran has not and will not spare any effort to secure the rights of the Iranian nation.

Parts of these assets have been transferred, he said, adding that the Iranian government is seriously pursuing the process.

Iran at forefront of fighting terrorism in region, world

Referring to the International Day of Victims of Terrorism, Kan'ani said that the country is at the forefront of fighting against terrorism in the region and the world.

As the victims of terrorism, the Iranian government and nation are the heroes of fighting against this sinister phenomenon, Kan'ani cited, adding that as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is the world's biggest anti-terrorist organization.

Tehran, Riyadh agree on holding joint economic commission

Elsewhere in his remarks, Kan'ani touched upon the recent visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to Saudi Arabia, saying that the top Iranian diplomat had held positive and favorable meetings there with Saudi officials over regional and political issues.

He went on to say that during the meeting of the top Iranian and Saudi diplomats, the two ministers conferred on reactivating the existing agreements and holding talks on reaching new documents required for developing bilateral cooperation.

Both sides agreed to hold the joint commission for economic cooperation as soon as possible, he added.

Iran attaches importance to cooperation with BRICS

Referring to the upcoming meeting of BRICS in South Africa and the plan of the Iranian president to attend the meeting, Kan'ani stressed that Tehran attaches great importance to cooperating with BRICS and gaining its membership.

"Iran is one of the few countries that has developed and expanded cooperation with BRICS members in commercial and economic fields. Iran's cooperation with BRICS is a mutual benefit for Iran and BRICS members," he noted.

BRICS is comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The group’s members host around half of the world’s population besides representing one-fifth of the global economy.

Iran is among more than a dozen countries that seek membership in the bloc and has submitted a formal application to join the body. The Islamic Republic has described its objectives as in alignment with those of the BRICS countries.

