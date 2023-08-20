Leader hails Ardabil role in promoting Shia religion, unity

On August 13, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei met with members of the organizers of the National Congress in honor of 3400 martyrs of Ardabil Province.

In this meeting, the Leader described Ardabil as one of the provinces that have a prominent role in the history of Iran.

Ayatollah Khamenei hailed that the Ardabil province, since the Safavid era, has had a great role in the country in terms of creating national unity and spreading the Shia religion.

The Leader further noted that the people of Ardabil have always stood at the forefront of Jihadist issues and fields.

Referring to the sacrifices of Ardabilis during the 8 years of Imposed War, the Leader said, "This area has over 3400 martyrs and many veterans and the families of the martyrs; These must be preserved."

This item is being updated...



RHM/IRN85204185