IRGC is a safe haven for all Muslims, non Muslims: Raeisi

"Today, the IRGC, which enjoys having and is equipped with upgraded training, science and technology, has two basic features that should be proud of: spiritual capital and social capital. These two features of the Revolutionary Guards should be taken care of," President Ebrahim Raeisi said in a meeting with the Supreme Assembly of Commanders of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Tehran on Friday.

"It is this huge social capital that has made the IRGC today a shelter and safe haven for Shiites, Sunnis, Muslims and non-Muslims. Everybody considers the IRGC as a safe haven," the Iranian president added.

Raisi added, "The most important IRGC mission is to preserve and protect the Islamic Revolution in the face of all threats, sanctions and seditions."

In a similar meeting with the IRGC commanders on Thursday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who commands all Iranian armed forces, said that enemies are attempting to tarnish the image of IRGC and Basij volunteer forces.

The Leader further described the IRGC as the biggest anti-terror force in the world.

