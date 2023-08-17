  1. Politics
FM departs for Riyadh on 1st visit since restoration of ties

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian left Tehran for the Saudi capital of Riyadh at the head of a high-ranking delegation.

During his trip, Amir-Abdollahian is scheduled to meet his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan and some other high-ranking officials of the kingdom to discuss bilateral issues as well as Muslim world and international issues.

This is the first trip by Iran’s top diplomat to the kingdom after Tehran and Riyadh signed a China-brokered agreement to mend their ties.

Back in March, the two sides agreed to resume diplomatic relations after several days of intensive negotiations hosted by Beijing. They later appointed new ambassadors to the other country’s capital.

Iran’s new ambassador to Riyadh Alireza Enayati will also officially begin his mission during Amirabdollahian’s visit.

In remarks on Monday, the Iranian foreign minister said the country’s ambassador will soon arrive in Tehran to begin his mission.

