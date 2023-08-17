FM Amir-Abdollahian meets Saudi counterpart in Riyadh

Amir-Abdollahian has just arrived in the Saudi capital of Riyadh at the head of a high-ranking delegation.

Upon arrival at Riyadh’s international airport, the chief Iranian diplomat was welcomed by Saudi authorities.

Then he attended a meeting with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan at the venue of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In this meeting, the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia discussed and exchanged views on various issues of bilateral relations as well as issues of mutual concern in the field of the Islamic world, regional and international.

He is scheduled to meet some other high-ranking officials of the kingdom to discuss bilateral issues as well as Muslim world and international issues.

This is the first trip by Iran’s top diplomat to the kingdom after Tehran and Riyadh signed a China-brokered agreement to mend their ties.

Back in March, the two sides agreed to resume diplomatic relations after several days of intensive negotiations hosted by Beijing. They later appointed new ambassadors to the other country’s capital.

Iran’s new ambassador to Riyadh Alireza Enayati will also officially begin his mission during Amirabdollahian’s visit.

In remarks on Monday, the Iranian foreign minister said the country’s ambassador will soon arrive in Tehran to begin his mission.

