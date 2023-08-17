  1. Politics
Aug 17, 2023, 10:54 AM

Leader receives IRGC commanders

Leader receives IRGC commanders

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received a group of the commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Thursday.

This is the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic that Ayatollah Khamenei received the IRGC commanders.

This item will be updated...

MNA/

News Code 204740

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News