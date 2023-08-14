Nasrallah delivers speech on Divine Victory anniversary

Hezbollah's Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a televised speech on Monday that marks the seventeenth anniversary of the Divine Victory in 2006 July War known as the 33-day War against the occupying Israeli regime in south Lebanon.

The war has been known for heroic confrontations between Hezbollah fighters and Israeli occupation forces who were not able to force the resistance to surrender to US-Israeli schemes.

At the start of his speech, the Hezbollah leader condemned ISIL attack near a mosque in Northern Afghanistan, according to Al-Manar TV English website report.

"It seems that there is an American decision to unleash ISIL again in many arenas," he said.

"The most pivotal scene to be remembered today on August 14 is this courageous mass flock that trust the resistance," the Hezbollah chief said, adding "Over the course of 33 days, we witnessed how Allah defends believers and fulfills the divine promise of victory."

He went on to thank all those who contributed to the making of the epic and legend over the course of 33 days.

