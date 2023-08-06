Leader receives staff, families of Iran's 86th Naval Fleet

86th Naval flotilla of Iran Amy has recently returned from its historic mission of '360 degrees' around the globe.

The flotilla, comprised of a domestically-manufactured Dena destroyer and Makran forward base ship, set sail from Iran’s southern port of Bandar Abbas on September 20, 2022, in a voyage around the world.

Dena and Makran together weigh more than 122,000 tons. They sailed around the world, passing through important ports, seas, and oceans. They ultimately returned home on May 17 and were welcomed by Iran’s military and civilian officials.

