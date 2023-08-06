  1. Politics
Aug 6, 2023, 11:01 AM

Leader receives staff, families of Iran's 86th Naval Fleet

Leader receives staff, families of Iran's 86th Naval Fleet

TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received the commander, staff, and families of the 86th Naval flotilla of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army on Sunday morning.

86th Naval flotilla of Iran Amy has recently returned from its historic mission of '360 degrees' around the globe.

The flotilla, comprised of a domestically-manufactured Dena destroyer and Makran forward base ship, set sail from Iran’s southern port of Bandar Abbas on September 20, 2022, in a voyage around the world.

Dena and Makran together weigh more than 122,000 tons.  They sailed around the world, passing through important ports, seas, and oceans. They ultimately returned home on May 17 and were welcomed by Iran’s military and civilian officials. 

This is being updated...

RHM/

News Code 204209
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News