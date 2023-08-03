  1. Politics
Hezbollah chief Nasrallah delivering speech

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah is delivering a speech at a ceremony commemorating the late Lebanese scholar Sheikh Afif Al-Nabulsi.

Sheikh Afif Al-Nabulsi was one of the well-known scholars of Lebanon and a prominent supporter of the Islamic resistance against the Zionist regime who passed away in June after a long illness.

