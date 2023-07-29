Nasrallah delivering speech on Ashura

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah offered condolences over the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS) and saluted mourners for taking part in the Ashura commemoration despite hard conditions.

"Your participation is a clear message of allegiance to the path of Prophet Mohammad, his grandson Imam Hussein and Imam Mahdi (AS)," the Hezbollah chief said.

Referring to the recent Qur'an desecration in some European countries, Nasrallah said, "Sweden and Denmark have to know that our nation doesn’t tolerate desecration of our holy Qur'an and sanctities. The insistence to desecrate Qu'ran in Denmark is an aggression on Islam."

This item is being updated...

