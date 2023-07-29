Palestinians Resistance launch 139 anti-Zionist operations

Saying that the operations included 15 shootings, the source added that Resistance fighters also fired a rocket in Jenin during which 4 Zionists were injured.

Furthermore, during the past week, 7 Palestinians were martyred and tens of others were injured by Zionist troops in the West Bank and the Occupied al-Quds. Three of the Palestinian martyrs are reported to be children and teenagers.

Resistance forces also conducted 16 operations against the Israeli regime during the past day, according to the reports. The operations included firing rockets, shootings, and throwing incendiary bombs.

Dozens of Palestinians were also injured and suffocated due to tear gas inhalation in the clashes with Zionists during the past day.

On Friday night, local sources reported that the Zionists raided the village of al-Mughayyir in the east of Ramallah and attacked a car. The incident left a Palestinian injured, according to the reports.

In another development, tens of thousands of Palestinians performed the Friday prayers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque despite the restrictions of the Zionist regime.

MP/5848741