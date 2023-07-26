Niger's presidential guard soldiers blockade president office

Some soldiers of Niger's presidential guard blockaded the president's office and residential area, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing security sources.

According to the report, military vehicles are blocking the entrance to the presidential palace.

Access to ministries next to the palace had also been blocked, the security sources said.

An official in the presidency said staff inside the palace did not have access to their offices. It was not immediately clear whether President Mohamed Bazoum was inside.

