China reaffirms support for preserving Iran sovereignty

Wang Yi made the remarks in a meeting with the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali-Akbar Ahmadian on the sidelines of the 13th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives on National Security in Johannesburg.

China continues to support Iran in maintaining its sovereignty and honor and follows the path of development appropriate to the country's conditions with regard to its national security, Wang Yi said in this meeting.

Saying that Beijing put an emphasis on protecting national security, the senior Chinese diplomat said that his country will deal with the interference of foreign forces in Iran's internal affairs.

China is willing to strengthen ties with Iran in the field of implementing the Iran-China comprehensive cooperation plan and jointly promoting cooperation in the field of the Belt and Road Initiative.

He also expressed China's readiness to help the Iranian side with economic conditions.

Ahmadian also noted that Iran attaches great importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and China.

RHM/IRN85180209