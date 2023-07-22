Iran urges Denmark to prosecute, punish Quran insulters

Lambasting the anti-Islam act, the senior Iranian diplomat on Saturday urged the Muslim governments and nations to maintain unity and confront any anti-religious moves in any part of the world.

Referring to the measures taken by Muslim countries to hold the Quran desecrators accountable, Kan'ani stressed, "The Islamic Republic of Iran, while continuing its contacts and dialogues with Islamic countries, will continue its actions and efforts to deal with the ignorance of the 21st century, which has targeted human dignity and pure freedom of speech under the pretext of false Western freedom of expression."

Iran believes that the Danish government is responsible for preventing insults to the Holy Qur'an and Islamic sanctities, as well as prosecuting and punishing the insulters, he added.

An anti-Muslim group desecrated the Qur'an in Denmark's capital Copenhagen on Friday, as Muslims expressed outrage about a similar incident in Sweden and called on authorities to prevent such hateful acts from repeating.

Following a Fresh anti-Islam move in Sweden, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian announced on Friday night that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not accept the new Swedish ambassador following the desecration of the Holy Quran, adding that the Iranian ambassador will also not be sent to Stockholm as well.

Thousands of people took to the streets in several Muslim-majority countries Friday to express their outrage at the desecration of a copy of the Qur'an in Sweden.

MP/FNA14020431000212