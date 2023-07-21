  1. Economy
Iran denies ownership of oil cargo seized in Indonesia

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – The Iranian oil ministry announced that the cargo of the oil tanker that was seized by the Indonesian coast guard recently does not belong to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In an announcement on Friday, the oil ministry said that the MT-ARMAN 114 oil tanker cargo, which was seized recently by the Indonesian coast guard due to alleged illegal transportation and unauthorized transfer to another ship, does not belong to Iran.

"The reports that try to link the cargo of that ship to the Islamic Republic of Iran is not valid and are part of a propaganda campaign against Iran," the announcement added. 

Indonesia’s coast guard claimed on July 11 that it had seized an Iranian-flagged supertanker suspected of involvement in the illegal transshipment of crude oil.

