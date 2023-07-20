Iraq holds emergency meeting on Sweden Quran desecration

Iraqi Prime Minister, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mohammed S. Al-Sudani led an emergency meeting with key officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Interior, the Head of the National Security Council, the Deputy of the National Intelligence Service, the Chief of Staff of the Army, and the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations Command, INA reported.

The meeting addressed the alarming matter of the Swedish government granting a permit to protesters for burning the Holy Quran, followed by the burning of the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad.

The meeting strongly condemned burning the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad viewing it as a serious security breach requiring immediate action. Those accountable for security must be held responsible.

During the emergency meeting, it was decided to hand over the arrested individuals responsible for the burning of the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad to the judiciary.

Additionally, the negligent security officials will be investigated and face appropriate legal measures. The Iraqi government reaffirms its commitment to ensuring the security and protection of all diplomatic missions, vowing to confront any attacks targeted at them.

The Iraqi government has informed the Swedish government through diplomatic channels that any recurrence of the incident involving the burning of the Holy Qur’an on Swedish soil would necessitate severing diplomatic relations.

Granting permission under the pretext of freedom of expression is viewed as provocative and contrary to international covenants and norms, which emphasize respect for religions and beliefs. Such actions are deemed a threat to peace and encourage a culture of violence and hatred.

