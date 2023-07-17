  1. Iran
Jul 17, 2023, 2:47 PM

Helicopter makes hard landing in southwestern Iran

Helicopter makes hard landing in southwestern Iran

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – An air ambulance made a hard landing in the southwestern Irani province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad on Monday.

An emergency rescue helicopter which is called an air ambulance had an accident and crashed in Ajam Distrcit in Dishmuk in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province on Monday, the head of Iran's Emergency Organization Jafar Miadfar told national Iranian TV.

The official said that the helicopter had been dispatched to a remote rural area to help a 12-year-old child with a reduced level of consciousness.

According to Miadfar, all the people who were on board the copter were safe despite the fact that the chopper was seriously damaged in the accident.

The accident happened when the copter was trying to land.

KI/TESNM2927084

News Code 203352
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News