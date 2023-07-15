Raeisi consoles Nasrallah over demise of Lebanese scholar

Extending condolences to the family of the Lebanese scholar, the Iranian president prayed to the Almighty God to bestow forgiveness and blessing on him.

Also on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian offered consolations to Nasrallah, the Lebanese nation, and Sheikh Al-Nablusi's family over the incident.

On Friday night, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei also extended condolences to Hezbollah Secretary General over the passing of Sheikh Afif Al-Nablusi.

Sheikh Afif Al-Nabulsi was one of the well-known scholars of Lebanon and a prominent supporter of the Islamic resistance against the Zionist regime who passed away on Friday morning after a long illness.

MP