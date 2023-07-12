Nasrallah delivering speech on 2006 July War victory

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah condemned the burning of the holy Quran in Sweden by an Iraqi Christian man affiliated with the Israeli Mossad.

He also hailed Russia’s position regarding the Quran burning which embarrassed the West, saying that Mossad is working on sowing discord between Muslims and Christians.

August 14 marks the end of the brutal Israeli aggression on Lebanon in 2006, which started on July 12 of the same year. Throughout 33 days, Resistance fighters heroically confronted the Israeli aggression.

This item is being updated...

