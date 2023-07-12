Iranian Pelican-2 drone unveiled in Nairobi (+VIDEO)

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, who has traveled to Kenya, paid a visit to the 'Iran Innovation and Technology House' in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya on Wednesday.
During this visit, the Iranian Pelican-2 drone that is equipped with "spraying" and "farm inspection" systems was unveiled in the presence of Iranian and Kenyan officials.
In this center, more than 35 Iranian knowledge-based companies have introduced and exported their products to Kenya in the fields of medicine, medical equipment, agriculture, construction, and architecture.
