  1. Technology
Jul 12, 2023, 2:15 PM

Iranian Pelican-2 drone unveiled in Nairobi (+VIDEO)

Iranian Pelican-2 drone unveiled in Nairobi (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – The Iranian Pelican-2 drone that is equipped with "spraying" and "farm inspection" systems was unveiled in the presence of President Raeisi in Kenya.

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, who has traveled to Kenya, paid a visit to the 'Iran Innovation and Technology House' in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya on Wednesday.

During this visit, the Iranian Pelican-2 drone that is equipped with "spraying" and "farm inspection" systems was unveiled in the presence of Iranian and Kenyan officials.
 

In this center, more than 35 Iranian knowledge-based companies have introduced and exported their products to Kenya in the fields of medicine, medical equipment, agriculture, construction, and architecture.

SKH/President.ir/FNA14020421000439

News Code 203158

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News