Iraqi president stresses strnghtening cooperation with Iran

President Abdullatif Rashid, according to a readout issued by his bureau, extended a cordial welcome to a high-ranking delegation from Iran's Foreign Ministry, led by the Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Ali Bagheri Kani, at the presidential residence in Baghdad.

In the meeting, the Iraqi President praised the Islamic Republic of Iran's support for Iraq and emphasized the importance of coordination and cooperation between the two countries in areas of mutual interest.

Rashid lauded the restoration of the Islamic Republic of Iran's ties with the countries of the region and the resumption of relations with Saudi Arabia as a promising prelude to the entrenchment of security and peace in the region.

President Rashid accentuated the imperative of reinforcing partnerships in the domains of trade and energy, praising the Islamic Republic's unwavering support and solidarity towards Iraq, attaching importance to the harmonious alignment and reciprocal collaboration between the neighboring nations on a host of common-interest issues.

Iran's deputy foreign minister for political affairs, for his part, emphasized the importance of developing relations between the two countries and broadening the prospect of cooperation in a way that serves the mutual interests of the two neighboring nations.

Bagheri Kani said, "Iraq and Iran have an outstanding history of joint cooperation. The two countries play a pivotal role in the region in terms of establishing security and stability."

He thanked the President of Iraq for his position on strengthening the relations between the two countries and his strategic view on regional developments.

The senior Iranian diplomat also remembered the late Iraqi president Jalal Talabani for his efforts.

President Rashid said in that regard that the late President Mam Jalal considered cooperation and strategic alignment with Iran as an indispensable fulcrum for establishing regional security.

