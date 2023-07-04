SCO members felicitate Iran over joining organization

Hosted by India, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit kicked off on Tuesday morning to pave the way for the inclusion of Iran and open opportunity for Belarus' membership.

Participating countries are also discussing key issues including regional security, economic connectivity, and trade, Mint reported.

The virtual summit is joined by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and other leaders of member countries including Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

During the meeting, Modi expressed happiness about Iran joining SCO. "I am happy that Iran is going to join the SCO family as a new member," he said.

The Chinese president, for his part, said that the SCO members will welcome Iran as an official member in today's summit and extended congratulations to Tehran.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in his speech said that Russia supports Belarus joining the SCO expeditiously, as it is the nearest strategic ally of the Russian Federation. He also welcomed Iran’s entry into the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Putin said that the SCO is committed to establishing a just world order with the central role of the United Nations (UN).

The Pakistani prime minister also extended congratulations to Iran over its accession to the Organization. Shehbaz Sherif also called for utilizing the potential of the SCO member countries.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi is also scheduled to deliver a speech at the summit.

Iran has completed the mandatory procedures and will join the family of SCO member states at the New Delhi summit.

The SCO is an eight-member transcontinental political, economic, and security organization.

The organization was founded by China, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan at a summit held in Shanghai in 2001.

Iran submitted its initial application to the alliance 15 years ago. At a session held in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe in September 2021, Iran’s candidacy was accepted.

This item is being updated...

MP