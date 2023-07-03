  1. Politics
Jul 3, 2023, 5:45 PM

Iranian, Swiss officials discuss humanitarian issues

Iranian, Swiss officials discuss humanitarian issues

TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister’s Senior Advisor for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji in a meeting with a Swiss official discussed humanitarian issues.

Khaji and Executive Director of the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue David Harland discussed the latest political and humanitarian situation in Libya and Yemen during the meeting, emphasizing the necessity of preserving territorial integrity and political settlement of disputes in these two countries.

Khaji also stressed the importance of holding talks between Yemen's Ansar Allah and Saudi Arabia. He called on the international community to pay attention to the humanitarian dimensions of the Yemeni crisis, contribute to lifting the economic blockade and the establishment of a ceasefire in Yemen.

He also expressed hope that the recent political talks about the holding of parliamentary and presidential elections in Libya will come to a conclusion and lead to the establishment of political and security stability for the benefit of the people of this country.

