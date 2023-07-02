Parl. law to expel American troops have to be implemented

"Mohammed Al-Sahaf", the spokesman of the "Al-Harak al-Qanuni" (Iraqi Legal Movement) movement, emphasized on Sunday that American terrorist troops have to be expelled from his country in accordance with a piece of legislation approved by the Iraqi parliament in early 2020 after the assassination of anti-terror commanders General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

According to Iraqi news website "Almaalomah", Al-Sahaf said, "The case of setting a timetable for the withdrawal of foreign [military] troops from Iraq was a media hype; However, the decision to expel foreign forces, especially American troops, is binding and has to be implemented."

MNA/FNA14020411000921