Jul 2, 2023, 10:55 PM

Iraqi official:

Parl. law to expel American troops have to be implemented

TEHRAN, Jul. 02 (MNA) – The spokesman of Iraq's "Al-Harak al-Qa'uni" movement criticized the non-implementation of the law to expel American troops from the country's soil and emphasized that the parliament piece of legislation must be implemented.

"Mohammed Al-Sahaf", the spokesman of the "Al-Harak al-Qanuni" (Iraqi Legal Movement) movement, emphasized on Sunday that American terrorist troops have to be expelled from his country in accordance with a piece of legislation approved by the Iraqi parliament in early 2020 after the assassination of anti-terror commanders General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

According to Iraqi news website "Almaalomah", Al-Sahaf said, "The case of setting a timetable for the withdrawal of foreign [military] troops from Iraq was a media hype; However, the decision to expel foreign forces, especially American troops, is binding and has to be implemented."

