News Iran-Egypt symbolic flight not confimed: official

Some Iranian media cited the head of the board of directors of the Iranian Air Travel and Tourism Offices Rafiei as saying that a symbolic direct flight is to be launched between Tehran and Cairo soon.

After the news item was published, the head of the Interest Section of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Cairo Mohammad Hossein Soltanifard said that the reports cannon be confirmed.

"The remarks about the symbolic flight between Tehran and Cairo and the trip of the Egypt director general were not made through official channels and the accuracy of these statements is not confirmed," the Iranian diplomat said.

Recently, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdullahian said the Islamic Republic welcomes the normalization of relations with all Islamic countries, including Egypt and Morocco.

MNA