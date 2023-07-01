Envoy, Shanghai org. head discuss Iran's accessetion

Mohsen Bakhtiar wrote in a tweet on Saturday about his first official meeting with Zhang Ming ahead of the organization's summit and Iran's full membership announcement.

"In this meeting, we discussed Iran's active participation in the organization and strengthening economic cooperation with its eight member countries, including China," he wrote.

Prior to this on Friday, the Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Zhang Ming discussed and exchanged views about the process of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the upcoming meeting of the organization.

Moreover, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Iran will be formally approved as a member of the regional Shanghai Cooperation Organization with China, Russia and Central Asian countries.

SKH/TSN2918752