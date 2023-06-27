  1. Iran
Leader receives Judiciary officials

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received a group of Iranian Judiciary officials on Tuesday.

The meeting was held on the occasion of the anniversary of the 7th of Tir (June 28th) terrorist attack, as well as Judiciary Week in Iran.

On 28 June 1981 – the 7th of Tir 1360 in the Persian Solar calendar – a powerful bomb blasted at the headquarters of the Iran Islamic Republic Party (IRP) in Tehran, while the members were in a meeting.

Judiciary Week in Iran is named after Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini Beheshti who along with 72 colleagues was martyred in the terrorist bomb blast. Ayatollah Beheshti served as the head of the Judiciary in the early years after the victory of the Islamic revolution.

