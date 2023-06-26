  1. Politics
Jun 26, 2023, 3:35 PM

Raeisi reaffirms Tehran support for Russia leadership

Raeisi reaffirms Tehran support for Russia leadership

TEHRAN, Jun. 26 (MNA) – In a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi reaffirmed Tehran's support for the Russian leadership regarding the events of June 24.

Putin and Raisi discussed prospects for developing beneficial bilateral cooperation, with an emphasis on the practical implementation of existing agreements in the field of trade, energy, and transport, the Kremlin statement said, adding that it was agreed to continue the contacts.

During their talks, Russian and Iranian leaders touched on international issues, including ensuring stability in the Caucasus region and the Syrian settlement, according to Arabic Sputnik.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated Iran's leadership and people on the blessed Eid al-Adha

RHM/

News Code 202471
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News