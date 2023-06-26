Raeisi reaffirms Tehran support for Russia leadership

Putin and Raisi discussed prospects for developing beneficial bilateral cooperation, with an emphasis on the practical implementation of existing agreements in the field of trade, energy, and transport, the Kremlin statement said, adding that it was agreed to continue the contacts.

During their talks, Russian and Iranian leaders touched on international issues, including ensuring stability in the Caucasus region and the Syrian settlement, according to Arabic Sputnik.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated Iran's leadership and people on the blessed Eid al-Adha

RHM/