Palestinian youth entry to battlefield signal bright future

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution received visiting Hamas Political Bureau Chief and his accompanying delegation for a meeting in Tehran on Wednesday afternoon.

Ayatollah Khamenei said in the meeting that the Palestinian struggle has entered a new phase as the recent events including the recent developments in Jenin and the surrounding Israeli regime's troops by Palestinian youth showed.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution said the recent developments signal a bright future for Palestinian resistance.

Stressing that the issue of Palestine is at the heart of the issues in the Islamic world and the Islamic Ummah, he said, "Any progress made in the Palestinian issue will also advance the other issues in the Islamic Ummah.”

He said that the spearheading of the fight against the Zionist regime by the young generation has made the Palestinian issue different compared to the past.

He considered international media space to be in favor of the Palestinian people, despite all the pressures.

Referring to this year’s rallies to commemorate Quds Day, he stated that in addition to Islamic countries, rallies were held even in European countries, in which the people of Europe expressed their opposition to the Zionist regime.

Emphasizing the support of the Islamic Republic for the Palestine issue lies in Islamic faith and beliefs.

He said, “Imam Khomeini (RA) supported Palestine from the very beginning of the Islamic Movement based on faith and belief.”

He added that the basis of the support of the Islamic Republic is also based on Islamic jurisprudence and Sharia, and not a tactical and diplomatic matter.

Underlining the fact that the land of Palestine belongs to all Muslims, he considered it obligatory for all Muslims to live up to their responsibilities to liberate Palestine.

Ismail Haniyeh, for his part, said that the main and decisive battle is going on in the West Bank now.

He continued that the fact that the young Palestinian fighters have the upper hand in the West Bank left no choice for the Zionist regime but to choose between bad and worse.

According to the senior Hamas official, the most important development in Occupied Palestine is the embrace of struggle and jihad by the young generation and the formation of self-esteemed armed resistance in the West Bank.

"The current conditions and the progress of the resistance front are unprecedented in the history of the occupation of Palestine,” he stressed.

Haniyeh concluded by emphasizing that the resistance groups will not retreat from one iota of the Palestinian territory and that the approach of struggle and jihad will continue until the liberation of Quds. He expressed hope and certainty the Quds will be liberated in the near future relying on God's help and spearheading the struggle by the Palestinian youth.

