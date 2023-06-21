Leader receives Hamas delegation for a meeting

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution met and held talks with Hamas Political Bureau Chief, Ismail Haniyeh and his accompanying delegation in Tehran on Wednesday afternoon.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that the Palestinian struggle has entered a new phase as the recent events including the recent developments in Jenin and the surrounding Israeli regime's troops by Palestinian youth showed.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution said the recent developments signal a bright future for Palestinian resistance.

Stressing that the issue of Palestine is the heart of the issues of the Islamic world and the Islamic Ummah, he said, "Any progress made in the Palestinian issue will also advance the issues of the Islamic Ummah.”

