Iran not to let Palestinians alone in front of Israeli enemy

Ziad al-Nakhalah, who is on a trip to Tehran, said that his visit to Iran took place at an important time after the battle of the Palestinian Resistance against the Zionist regime.

"We had an important meeting with the Hamas delegation in the presence of the Quds Force commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," he said, adding that joint meetings with other Resistance groups in the presence of Iranian officials will be held in the near future.

Through holding these meetings, Iran wants to send the message that it will never leave the Palestinian people alone in front of the Israeli enemy, he said.

The Israeli regime clearly announced that it wants to target the Islamic Jihad movement, he said, adding that the regime assassinated three of the movement's commanders.

The assassinations that are carried out against the Resistance have always strengthened the movement, he said, adding that the assassination of commanders will never break the back of the Resistance.

During his visit to Tehran, the leader of the Gaza-based Islamic Jihad Resistance movement met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagheri Ghalibaf, and the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) General Ali-Akbar Ahmadian in his Tehran's visit.

RHM/FNA14020329001045