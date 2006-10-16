Gasoline production up by 3.5%

As a result of the improvements made on domestic refineries in the current year, their gasoline production has been enhanced by 3.5 percent, noted on Monday, Hassan Ziaii-Kashani, the managing director of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company.

Average daily gasoline production from the nation’s refineries in the first six months of the current year stood at around 43 million liters. However, the figure was at about 44 million liters in the past day, the MNA quoted him as saying on Monday.

He also pointed to the diesel fuel production from the country’s refineries and said that diesel fuel production has reached 81 million liters per day. In line with the provisions of Iran ’s Fourth Five-Year Development Plan (2004-2009) the figure should be increased by four percent this year.

As a result of the joining to the national grid of three new diesel-fueled power plants in the current year, Iran has turned into a new importer of diesel fuel, he commented.

RA/MA

ND