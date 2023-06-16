Iran-Cuba cooperation progress despair to hegemons

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in the meeting of high-ranking delegations of Iran and Cuba on Thursday.

The Iranian president proposed forming a joint commission on technological cooperation between the two countries for complementary cooperation in these fields.

Pointing out that relations between Iran and Cuba have changed since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, he said, "In the years since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the relations between the two countries have always been developing, and especially in recent years and during the coronavirus pandemic, constructive cooperation has taken place."

Stating that Iran and Cuba have important common grounds, including in fighting for independence, he said, "Iran is ready to cooperate with all countries, but if a country acts against the interests of our nation, we will stand against it."

Raeisi referred to the resistance of the Iranian nation against sanctions and extensive pressures, adding, "Iran considers relations with independent countries as one of the ways to tackle sanctions."

Stating that his visit to Cuba, and the Cuban president's visit to Tehran in the near future can be steps effective in developing relations between the two countries, the Iranian President said, "The activation of the Joint Commission of Economic Cooperation of the two countries can provide faster solutions for implementation of agreements."

Raeisi stressed that the US and bullying powers cannot do anything against independent nations, saying, "Our cooperation in the path towards progress can create hope in independent nations and despair in hegemons."

Miguel Diaz-Canel, the president of Cuba, for his part, referred to Raeisi's visit and said, "Your visit to Cuba is meaningful and the proof of existence of a set of common values and views between the two countries".

"The three countries that you chose as destination for your regional trip have a meaningful relationship with the Iranian Revolution", he continued, adding that, "I am confident that your visit to Cuba will be a turning point in the history of relations between the two countries."

SKH/President.ir