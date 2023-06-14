President of Nicaragua officially welcomes Iran's Raeisi

Heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, Ebrahim Raeisi, who arrived in Managua early on Wednesday, is visiting the Latin American country at the invitation of his Nicaraguan counterpart Daniel Ortega.

A group of Nicaraguan people, as well as the heads of the country's three branches (legislative, judicial and electoral), were present during the ceremony and welcomed the President and his accompanying delegation.

Raeisi and Daniel Ortega will give speeches to the people of Managua.

Raeisi departed for three Latin American countries of Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba early on Monday to strengthen relations with the friendly states.

Prior to his departure, the president had described the Islamic Republic’s relations with the independent Latin American countries as “strategic.”

During his two-day stay in Caracas, the Iranian president held talks with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro, and senior delegations of the two states signed 19 cooperation agreements in various fields.

