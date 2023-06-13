Iran, Venezuela FMs confer on bilateral ties

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Yván Gil met and held talks in Caracas on Tuesday during which the two sides conferred on bilateral ties.

The Iranian president, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, arrived at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Caracas earlier on Monday, leading a high-ranking delegation, at the formal invitation of his Venezuelan counterpart.

Upon arrival, the Iranian president was welcomed by Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren as well as other senior officials from the Latin American country.

Within hours, Raeisi was officially welcomed by his Venezuelan counterpart at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, after which the two heads of state sat for bilateral negotiations. The two countries' high-ranking delegations also engaged in talks on issues of interest to both sides.

During the visit, the two countries signed a total of 19 cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding.

