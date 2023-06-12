Plane carrying Iran President Raeisi lands in Caracas airport

The plane carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi landed at Caracas International Airport on Monday.

Upon his arrival, the Iranian president was welcomed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the South American country.

Within the next few hours, the president will be officially welcomed by his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro at the Venezuelan presidential palace, known as the "Miraflores Palace", and then a private meeting between the presidents and subsequent talks between the high-ranking delegations of the two countries will be held.

KI/MNA85138491