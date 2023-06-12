Tehran not approves any alternative to JCPOA: Kan'ani

Addressing his weekly presser on Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani briefed Iran's positions regarding various regional and international issues.

Regarding the latest status of nuclear negotiations, Kan'ani said that the exchange of messages and diplomatic consultations with the other parties continues at different levels through intermediary parties and friendly countries.

In order to provide the maximum interests of the Iranian nation, the Iranian negotiating team has never left the negotiating table, he said.

The Iranian side has always shown its serious readiness to conduct meaningful negotiations in order to reach the conclusion, he added.

On Iran's ties with Egypt, Bahrain

Kan'ani also touched upon Iran's position regarding restoring ties with Cairo.

"If the Egyptian government wishes to resume relations with Iran, we will definitely welcome this approach and desire and will take a reciprocal step in this regard," he said, referring to the stance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Regarding Iran-Bahrain ties he also said, "Bahrain officials announced their readiness and we are interested in expanding and developing relations with all Islamic, Arab, and neighboring countries."

He also expressed hope to see a positive trend in relations with Bahrain.

This item is being updated...

RHM/