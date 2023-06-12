  1. Economy
Iran’s trade with US stands at $17.5m during 4 Months

TEHRAN, Jun 12 (MNA) – Iran imported $17.5 million worth of goods from the US during the first four months of 2023, up 30.59% compared with $13.4 million in the same period of 2022, the latest data released by the US Census Bureau show.

Iran’s exports to the US stood at $400,000 during the period, down 91.48% compared to $4.7 million in the same period of 2022.

Iran’s total trade with the US stood at $17.5 million in the four-month period, registering a 1.1% decline.

