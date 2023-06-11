  1. Technology
Jun 11, 2023, 11:29 AM

Leader visits nuclear industry achievements exhibition

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei paid a visit to Iran's nuclear industry achievements exhibition on Sunday.

Iran's latest nuclear industry achievements are being showcased in an exhibition at Imam Khomeini's Husseinieh.

Earlier on Sunday, Leader received a group of scientists, specialists, experts, and officials of Iran's nuclear industry.

Last week, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami in his statements referred to Ayatollah Khamenei's support for new nuclear technologies, adding, "Fortunately, in the past decades, Iran's nuclear technology has witnessed increasing and speedy progress."

