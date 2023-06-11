Leader visits nuclear industry achievements exhibition

Iran's latest nuclear industry achievements are being showcased in an exhibition at Imam Khomeini's Husseinieh.

Earlier on Sunday, Leader received a group of scientists, specialists, experts, and officials of Iran's nuclear industry.

Last week, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami in his statements referred to Ayatollah Khamenei's support for new nuclear technologies, adding, "Fortunately, in the past decades, Iran's nuclear technology has witnessed increasing and speedy progress."

MP