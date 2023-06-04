Leader addresses Imam Khomeini demise anniv. ceremony

A huge ceremony to commemorate the 34th demise anniversary of Imam Khomeini (RA) is being held at the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in south Tehran on Sunday with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei delivering a speech during it.

Iranians and Muslims around the world are commemorating the 34th anniversary of the demise of the late founder of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini (RA).

The Demise of Imam Khomeini is a national holiday in Iran which falls on June 4th each year.

After eleven days in a hospital for an operation to stop internal bleeding, Imam Khomeini died of cancer on Saturday, June 3, 1989, at the age of 89. Many Iranians mourned Imam Khomeini's death and poured out into the cities and streets after his passing was announced 34 years ago. More than 10 million people from across the country attended Imam Khomeini’s funeral to form one of the largest-ever funerals in the world.

Following Imam Khomeini’s demise, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei came to be selected on June 4, 1989, by the Assembly of Experts to be his successor, in accordance with the Constitution.

MP