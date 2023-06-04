Imam Khomeini brought changes to Iran, region, entire world

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei delivered a speech at a ceremony held to commemorate the 34th passing anniversary of Imam Khomeini (RA) at his Mausoleum in the south of Tehran on Sunday, where tens of thousands were taking part.

At the start of his speech, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution described the founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini as a role model in rising up for justice and initiating a revolution.

The Leader referred to the noble characteristic of Imam Khomeini (RA), saying that he brought changes to Iran, Islam, and to the world.

Ayatollah Khamenei clarified that in Iran, the late Imam broke the imperial political structure and replaced it with a democracy; in Islam, the issue of Palestine became the first issue of the Islamic world; and at the world level, Imam revived the conditions for paying attention to spirituality even in non-Muslim countries.

Stressing the need for preserving the three developments founded by Imam Khomeini, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that those changes have still stubborn enemies that try to stop them.

Referring to the animosity of Global Arrogance (Major Western powers) towards the Iranian nation, the Leader stressed that the enemies want to pull Iran back to the pre-revolution era, when the Pahlavi regime was dependent on them.

Ayatollah Khamenei also urged the nation for keeping faith and hope in order to preserve national independence and national interests.

Referring to last year's West-provoked riots in Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei noted that the planning of last fall's riots was done in the think tanks of Western countries.

He added that the riots were instigated and sponsored by the Western security agencies.

The Leader went on to say that the enemies planned last year's riots with the wishful thinking that the Islamic Republic of Iran would be defeated but they again failed to know the reality about Iranian nation.

Ayatollah Khamenei added that the enemies are seeking to disappoint the Iranian youths with the government by highlighting the country's problems and and instead by underestimating the achievements in the country.

He pointed to the great achievements in the field of technology in Iran, as an instance and stressed that there are various and promising developments in the country that signal a bright future.

He also urged the officials and organizations to strengthen the faith and hope among the Iranian nation.

At the end of his speech, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution urged for a massive turnout to the polling stations at parliamentary elections slated to be held at the end of this year Iranian year of 1402 to disappointe the enemies once again.

Iranians and Muslims around the world are commemorating the 34th anniversary of the demise of the late founder of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini (RA).

The Demise of Imam Khomeini is a national holiday in Iran which falls on June 4th each year.

After eleven days in a hospital for an operation to stop internal bleeding, Imam Khomeini died of cancer on Saturday, June 3, 1989, at the age of 89. Many Iranians mourned Imam Khomeini's death and poured out into the cities and streets after his passing was announced 34 years ago. More than 10 million people from across the country attended Imam Khomeini’s funeral to form one of the largest-ever funerals in the world.

Following Imam Khomeini’s demise, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei came to be selected on June 4, 1989, by the Assembly of Experts to be his successor, in accordance with the Constitution.

MP