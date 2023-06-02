Iran, UAE FMs hold bilateral talks in Cape Town

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who is in Cape Town to attend the meeting of BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs, held a meeting with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates. on the sidelines of the South African-hosted meeting.

The two sides discussed issues of bilateral and regional interest.

While in Cape Town to participate the BRICS meeting, Amir-Abdollahian held talks with the South African foreign minister Naledi Pandor.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Cape Town in South Africa on Thursday to attend the Meeting of BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign ministers from the Brics countries are meeting in SA from Thursday as the five-nation bloc seeks to forge itself into a counterweight to Western geopolitical dominance.

The talks are a prelude to an August summit in Johannesburg, media have reported.

Venezuela, Argentina, Iran, Algeria, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are on a list of those who have either formally applied to join or expressed interest.

