Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrived in Tehran on Tuesday at the head of a high-ranking delegation of political and economic officials to meet with his Iranian counterpart.

During his visit to Iran, several cooperation documents were signed between the officials of the two countries.

Berdimuhamedov also met with Iranian President Raeisi, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Chairman of the Expediency Council Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani.

This Item is being updated.

SKH/TSN