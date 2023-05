Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi also attended the meeting.

The Omani Sultan arrived in Tehran on Sunday at the head of a high-ranking delegation at the invitation of the Iranian President.

Sultan Haitham’s visit to Tehran marks a significant milestone in relations between the two regional allies, opening new avenues for closer diplomatic cooperation.

Iran and Oman on Sunday signed four documents to improve cooperation in various sectors.

This item will be updated...

MNA/5797074