May 28, 2023, 7:14 PM

Raeisi, Sultan of Oman hold bilateral talks

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – The Iranian president and the Sultan of Oman held bilateral talks on Sunday afternoon.

After the bilateral meeting, a joint meeting of the high-ranking delegations of the two countries will be held.

During the Omani delegation's trip, 4 cooperation documents in economic, investment and energy fields will be signed between the two countries.

Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik is visiting Tehran at the head of a large delegation that includes the ministers of defense, foreign affairs, economy and investment.

This is Sultan's first visit to Iran since ascending the throne in 2020.

