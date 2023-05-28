Raeisi, Sultan of Oman hold bilateral talks

After the bilateral meeting, a joint meeting of the high-ranking delegations of the two countries will be held.

During the Omani delegation's trip, 4 cooperation documents in economic, investment and energy fields will be signed between the two countries.

Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik is visiting Tehran at the head of a large delegation that includes the ministers of defense, foreign affairs, economy and investment.

This is Sultan's first visit to Iran since ascending the throne in 2020.

This item is being updated.

