Sultan of Oman arrives in Tehran

Upon his arrival at Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran, bin Tarik was welcomed by Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber.

Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik is visiting Tehran at the head of a large delegation that includes the ministers of defense, foreign affairs, economy and investment.

This is Sultan's first visit to Iran since ascending the throne in 2020.

The visit is taking place amid a wave of regional reconciliations, the most recent of which was the reinstatement of Syria’s membership in the Arab League and the reestablishing of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran in March.

